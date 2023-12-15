Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.95 Million in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,043.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,274 shares of company stock worth $147,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

