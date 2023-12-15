Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.99 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

