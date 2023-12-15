Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.20% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $12,061,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,639,000 after buying an additional 314,973 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 11.2 %

AEHR stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $860.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.