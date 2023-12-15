Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,790.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,790.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,239,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

