Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 110.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.93.

Globant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $235.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.25. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $241.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.