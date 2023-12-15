Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Fastenal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,818 shares of company stock worth $8,758,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

