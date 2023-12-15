Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,635 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,438,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,385.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,419.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,426.66.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

