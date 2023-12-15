Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,835 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $71,994,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $47,692,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 286.2% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 513,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,970,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE FMX opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $131.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

