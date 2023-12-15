Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30,245 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

