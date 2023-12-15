Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 504.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:CPA opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

View Our Latest Report on Copa

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.