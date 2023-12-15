Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 828.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338,651 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,613,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,488,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,843,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.16.

Vipshop Trading Up 3.6 %

VIPS stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

