Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Intapp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.69 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at $885,138.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $331,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 574,288 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,138.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,023 shares of company stock worth $105,603,587. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

