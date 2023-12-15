Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 74.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 77,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 241,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4,769.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $20.74 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Featured Stories

