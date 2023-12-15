Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,580,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $957,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $402.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

