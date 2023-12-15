ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

