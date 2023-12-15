ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 706 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $81.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. Analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

