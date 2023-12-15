ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 882,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,181,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 126,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,567,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $95.24 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

