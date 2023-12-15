ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

