ProVise Management Group LLC Has $482,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:FE opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.