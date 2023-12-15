ProVise Management Group LLC Has $590,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $272.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. KeyCorp began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

