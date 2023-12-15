ProVise Management Group LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $132.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

