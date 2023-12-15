ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 39.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of FRA opened at $12.49 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.