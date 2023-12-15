ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $125,000.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $11.79.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.