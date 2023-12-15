ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

