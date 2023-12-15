ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

