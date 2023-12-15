ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after acquiring an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $233,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $123.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average is $112.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

