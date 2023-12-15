ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
