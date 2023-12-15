ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Zynex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zynex by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Zynex by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.58. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Zynex had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

