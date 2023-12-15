ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,958 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

BATS JMUB opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1393 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

