ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

ITA stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

