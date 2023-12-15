ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,020,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,627 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after buying an additional 626,659 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,164,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 217,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,087,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 63,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHD opened at $11.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

