ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 12,737 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 501,946 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

