ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,440,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,078 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 163,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In related news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Compass Minerals International

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.