ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,917,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 121,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,868,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $28.22.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.