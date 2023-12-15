ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,071 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.36 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.