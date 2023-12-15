PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.94.

PHM stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 977.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 84.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

