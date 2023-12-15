PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $91.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PulteGroup traded as high as $96.95 and last traded at $96.01, with a volume of 77799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 977.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

