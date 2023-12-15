PVH Corp. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $10.48 Per Share (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $10.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.35. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

PVH stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.77%.

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PVH by 281.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

