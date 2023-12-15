Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.61

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 59453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $110,128.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $908,067. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

