Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Issued By KeyCorp

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. Oracle has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

