Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Lifted by Zacks Research

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

ResMed Stock Up 0.3 %

ResMed stock opened at $172.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

