Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Quarry LP grew its position in Zumiez by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

