Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 19.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,222,000 after purchasing an additional 312,384 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

