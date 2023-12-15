Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Shannon Eisenhardt Sells 1,311 Shares

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Shannon Eisenhardt sold 1,311 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,380 ($67.54), for a total transaction of £70,531.80 ($88,541.05).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,414 ($67.96) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,568.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,758.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,759.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.88, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,306 ($66.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,570 ($82.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

