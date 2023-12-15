Red Spruce Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 3.7 %

CVX opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.62. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

