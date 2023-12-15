Red Spruce Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

V stock opened at $259.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $263.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.54.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

