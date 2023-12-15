Redcare Pharmacy (OTC:SHPPF) & PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Financial Contrast

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) and Redcare Pharmacy (OTC:SHPPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetMed Express and Redcare Pharmacy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express $256.86 million 0.62 $230,000.00 ($0.29) -26.00 Redcare Pharmacy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PetMed Express has higher revenue and earnings than Redcare Pharmacy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express 1 0 1 0 2.00 Redcare Pharmacy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PetMed Express and Redcare Pharmacy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PetMed Express currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.73%. Given PetMed Express’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than Redcare Pharmacy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of PetMed Express shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of PetMed Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PetMed Express and Redcare Pharmacy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express -2.25% 0.93% 0.68% Redcare Pharmacy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PetMed Express beats Redcare Pharmacy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards, as well as television advertising under the 1-800-PetMeds, PetCare Rx, and PetMeds brands. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy NV owns and operates online pharmacies in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. and changed its name to Redcare Pharmacy NV in June 2023. Redcare Pharmacy NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

