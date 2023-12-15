RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,623,000 after buying an additional 704,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after acquiring an additional 440,083 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $75,541,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,943 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

