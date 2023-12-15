Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

RPHM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RPHM

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 555,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 309,529 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 937,540 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 962,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.