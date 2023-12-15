Reviewing BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) & Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 58.77, meaning that its share price is 5,777% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $5.74 million 1.63 $490,000.00 $0.03 24.34 BioRestorative Therapies $120,000.00 77.72 -$18.50 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

5.5% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 8.70% 4.35% 4.06% BioRestorative Therapies -12,195.10% -117.00% -110.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Health Care Organization and BioRestorative Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats BioRestorative Therapies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and others. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

